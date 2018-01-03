Overview

Dr. Bassam Khabbaz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cumberland, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Khabbaz works at Healy Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine in Cumberland, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.