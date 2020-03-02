See All General Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Bassam Helou, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bassam Helou, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt Sch Med and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Helou works at The Surgical Clinic in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Downtown Clinic
    410 42nd Ave N Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37209 (615) 329-7887

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones

Intestinal Obstruction
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Appendicitis
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Abdominal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gynecologic Cancer
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Cancer
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cholangiocarcinoma
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Crohn's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Fistula
Esophageal Varices
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastric Ulcer
Graft vs Host Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hyperparathyroidism
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Meckel's Diverticulum
Megacolon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Ventral Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 02, 2020
    Very nice
    — Mar 02, 2020
    About Dr. Bassam Helou, MD

    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407864069
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt Sch Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bassam Helou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Helou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Helou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Helou works at The Surgical Clinic in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Helou’s profile.

    Dr. Helou has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Helou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Helou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

