Overview

Dr. Bassam Helou, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt Sch Med and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Helou works at The Surgical Clinic in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.