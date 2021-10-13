See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Bassam Hattab, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Bassam Hattab, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. 

Dr. Hattab works at Cigna Medical Group in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Cigna Mesa Health Care Center Red Mountain Medical Office
    1840 S Stapley Dr Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 464-8500
    Cigna Medcl. Grp. Superstition Spgs Hlthcr
    6811 E Superstition Springs Blvd, Mesa, AZ 85209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 641-4000
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Overweight
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Cervicitis
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gonorrhea Infections
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Loss of Taste
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 13, 2021
    Dr. Hattab is very interested in the well being of his patients. His office responds promptly to inquiries/questions. I would highly recommend him.
    Dan — Oct 13, 2021
    About Dr. Bassam Hattab, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1023420189
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bassam Hattab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hattab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hattab has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hattab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hattab. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hattab.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hattab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hattab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

