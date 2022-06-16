Dr. Bassam Hanna, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bassam Hanna, DMD
Overview
Dr. Bassam Hanna, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Shelby Township, MI.
Dr. Hanna works at
Locations
-
1
Cherry Creek Dental Care56074 Van Dyke Ave, Shelby Township, MI 48316 Directions (586) 355-5932
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanna?
Dr. Hanna is wonderful. He’s kind, patient, and thorough. The whole office is upbeat and truly cares. Excellent experience!
About Dr. Bassam Hanna, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1851953301
Education & Certifications
- OAKLAND UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanna accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hanna using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanna works at
Dr. Hanna has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.