Dr. Bassam Hamid, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



Dr. Hamid works at Liberty Diagnostic Clinic in Baytown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.