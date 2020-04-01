Dr. Bassam Hamid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bassam Hamid, MD
Overview
Dr. Bassam Hamid, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Locations
Liberty Diagnostic Clinic2802 Garth Rd Ste 203, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 838-8575
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Diagnosed problems I have had that Doctors missed is treating me and I have improved. I would recomend him to anyone to visit
About Dr. Bassam Hamid, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1902913064
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamid speaks Arabic.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.