Dr. Bassam Hajjar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bassam Hajjar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clifton, NJ.
Dr. Hajjar works at
Locations
1
Bassam Hajjar MD1300 Main Ave Ste 1B, Clifton, NJ 07011 Directions (973) 689-6700
2
Secondary Office516 Hamburg Tpke Ste 11, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 689-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hajjar?
The experience at the doctor was nice, waiting time was short, the staff very friendly.
About Dr. Bassam Hajjar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1316024946
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hajjar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hajjar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hajjar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hajjar has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hajjar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hajjar speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hajjar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hajjar.
