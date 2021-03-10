Overview

Dr. Bassam Hadi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Hadi works at Mercy Clinic Neurosurgery in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.