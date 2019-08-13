Dr. Bassam Habbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bassam Habbal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bassam Habbal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL.
Ultravision Imaging11800 Southwest Hwy, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 636-7575
- 2 10837 S Cicero Ave Ste 206, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 636-7575
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Habbal was my father's cardiologist for many years. He was wonderful. Dr. Habbal was thorough, knew exactly what my father required for his condition. Always answered any of our questions and explained everything to us. I highly recommend this doctor to anyone who needs a great cardiologist!
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Habbal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Habbal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Habbal has seen patients for Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habbal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Habbal speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Habbal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habbal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.