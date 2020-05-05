See All Hematologists in Simi Valley, CA
Dr. Bassam Ghanem, MD

Hematology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bassam Ghanem, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Adventist Health Simi Valley, City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.

Dr. Ghanem works at City of Hope - Simi Valley in Simi Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Simi Valley
    1157 Swallow Ln, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 254-3759
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Adventist Health Simi Valley
  • City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital
  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 05, 2020
    Dr. Ghanem embodies the best in professional medical practice with a solid command and understanding of his role as a healer and a human being, and a genuine humility that speaks to the depth of the meaning of his life experiences. In an ideal world, every cancer patient deserves to have an oncologist like Dr. Ghanem, as did my father.
    Fardad M Serry — May 05, 2020
    About Dr. Bassam Ghanem, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1528167830
    Education & Certifications

    • Ny Med College|Our Lady of Mercy Med Ctr Univ Hosp of NY
    • Damascus University
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bassam Ghanem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghanem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghanem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghanem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghanem works at City of Hope - Simi Valley in Simi Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ghanem’s profile.

    Dr. Ghanem has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghanem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghanem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghanem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghanem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghanem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

