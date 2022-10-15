Overview

Dr. Bassam Estfan, MD is a Gastrointestinal Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastrointestinal Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Estfan works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroendocrine Tumors, Liver Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.