Dr. Bassam Estfan, MD is a Gastrointestinal Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastrointestinal Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 340-8857Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr Estfan is excellent. I am ned as a result of being under his care. Dr. Estfan takes his time with me and reviews. He uses my Cat Scan and visually explains. I am very satified with Dr Estfan.
- Gastrointestinal Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Monmouth Mc
- Damascus Univ
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
- Cleveland Clinic
