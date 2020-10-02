See All Urologists in Panorama City, CA
Dr. Bassam Bejjani, MD

Urology
2.7 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Bassam Bejjani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Panorama City, CA. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Bejjani works at BASSAM K BEJJANI M D INC in Panorama City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bassam K. Bejjani. M.d. Inc.
    14860 Roscoe Blvd Ste 308, Panorama City, CA 91402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 780-3995

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Community Hospital
  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 02, 2020
    I was hospitalized in Feb. 2020 with sepsis and kidney stones and almost died. I was treated at Mission Community Hospital and if it weren't for the awesome team of doctors and nurses and everyone else involved in my care, I wouldn't be here today to speak about it. They first treated the sepsis while keeping an eye on the kidney stones which were 7mm and couldn't be passed or treated until the sepsis was gone and I was healthy again. Dr. Burkes and Dr. Bejjani were my attending physicians and were nothing less than amazing, attentive, and sincerely concerned. Once discharged from the hospital after 2 1/2 weeks, Dr. Bejjani treated my Kidney Stones by blasting them 3 weeks after I left the hospital. The stones then passed easily without any pain whatsoever. Dr. Bejjani was kind and sincere and was nothing less than professional.
    Lori Latto — Oct 02, 2020
    About Dr. Bassam Bejjani, MD

    • Urology
    • English, Arabic and French
    • 1487664207
    Education & Certifications

    • VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bassam Bejjani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bejjani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bejjani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bejjani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bejjani works at BASSAM K BEJJANI M D INC in Panorama City, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bejjani’s profile.

    Dr. Bejjani has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bejjani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bejjani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bejjani.

