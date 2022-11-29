Overview

Dr. Bassam Assaf, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street, Hammond-Henry Hospital, Trinity Muscatine, Trinity Rock Island and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf.



Dr. Assaf works at The Center for Neurosciences in Moline, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.