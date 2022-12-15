See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Bassam Arodak, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Bassam Arodak, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (45)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bassam Arodak, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with Wm Beaumont Hospital

Dr. Arodak works at INTEGRIS Deaconess in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Continuous Glucose Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Jerry R. Teel Phd PC
    5401 N Portland Ave Ste 540, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 945-4700
  2. 2
    Deaconess Internal Medicine & Infectious Disease
    5701 N Portland Ave Ste 126, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 604-4988
  3. 3
    Board of Regents of the Univ. of Oklahoma Ou Physicians
    825 NE 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 271-3445
  4. 4
    University of Oklahoma Health Sciences C
    1000 N Lincoln Blvd # 2900, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 271-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
  • Integris Health Edmond

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Arodak?

    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr. Arodak was extremely professional, but personable at the same time. He always makes me feel cared for. As does his nurse Linda. They show more interest in my wellbeing than any other Dr. ever has. The office runs smoothly, professionally, efficiently and with great attitudes! That's rare.
    — Dec 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bassam Arodak, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bassam Arodak, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Arodak to family and friends

    Dr. Arodak's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Arodak

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bassam Arodak, MD.

    About Dr. Bassam Arodak, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124138680
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wm Beaumont Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bassam Arodak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arodak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arodak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arodak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arodak works at INTEGRIS Deaconess in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Arodak’s profile.

    Dr. Arodak has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Continuous Glucose Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arodak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Arodak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arodak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arodak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arodak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bassam Arodak, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.