Dr. Bassam Arodak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arodak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bassam Arodak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bassam Arodak, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with Wm Beaumont Hospital
Dr. Arodak works at
Locations
-
1
Jerry R. Teel Phd PC5401 N Portland Ave Ste 540, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 945-4700
-
2
Deaconess Internal Medicine & Infectious Disease5701 N Portland Ave Ste 126, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 604-4988
-
3
Board of Regents of the Univ. of Oklahoma Ou Physicians825 NE 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-3445
-
4
University of Oklahoma Health Sciences C1000 N Lincoln Blvd # 2900, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Integris Health Edmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arodak?
Dr. Arodak was extremely professional, but personable at the same time. He always makes me feel cared for. As does his nurse Linda. They show more interest in my wellbeing than any other Dr. ever has. The office runs smoothly, professionally, efficiently and with great attitudes! That's rare.
About Dr. Bassam Arodak, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1124138680
Education & Certifications
- Wm Beaumont Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arodak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arodak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arodak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arodak works at
Dr. Arodak has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Continuous Glucose Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arodak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Arodak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arodak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arodak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arodak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.