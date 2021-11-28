Dr. Alzagatiti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bassam Alzagatiti, MD
Overview
Dr. Bassam Alzagatiti, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Locations
Drs James Foxe & William Roach MD1860 S Central St Ste D, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 738-1828
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Al has been treating my MS for over 10 years now and has always been available when needed, always listens and has referred me to Stanford when he wanted another option. He and his office have fought insurance problems while keeping me updated with the status of the issue. I transferred to him when my MS neurologist retired and I have had better treatment from him. He does specialize in MS. He also treats my daughter with the same care and while she does not have a diagnosis of MS, he is the same very caring, listening physician with her.
About Dr. Bassam Alzagatiti, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alzagatiti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alzagatiti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alzagatiti has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alzagatiti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alzagatiti speaks Arabic.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Alzagatiti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alzagatiti.
