Overview

Dr. Bassam Alzagatiti, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Alzagatiti works at Foxe & Roach Mds in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.