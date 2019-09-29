Dr. Bassam Abi-Rached, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abi-Rached is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bassam Abi-Rached, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bassam Abi-Rached, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Lebanese U and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital and Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Abi-Rached works at
Locations
-
1
Hematology Oncology Life Center LLC605 Medical Center Dr Ste B, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 442-2232
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abi is a very caring and compassionate doctor. I would recommend him to anyone. Love His staff and HOLC.
About Dr. Bassam Abi-Rached, MD
- Hematology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1285637314
Education & Certifications
- Columbia-Presby Med Ctr
- SUNY
- SUNY
- Lebanese U
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
