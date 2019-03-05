Dr. Basmah Jalil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jalil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basmah Jalil, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Basmah Jalil, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Aga Khan University Hospital and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Jalil works at
Warren Clinic Rheumatology6160 S Yale Ave Fl 2, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 495-2685
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She has retired. I tried to get an appointment with her and that's what I was told. Dr. Dany has replaced her. My wife wanted a female doctor so I guess we keep shopping.
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- SUNY Buffalo Hospital/Buffalo General Hospital
- Aga Khan University Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Jalil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jalil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jalil works at
Dr. Jalil has seen patients for Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jalil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jalil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jalil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jalil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jalil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.