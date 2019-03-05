Overview

Dr. Basmah Jalil, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Aga Khan University Hospital and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Jalil works at Warren Clinic Rheumatology in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.