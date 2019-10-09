Dr. Basmaa Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basmaa Ali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reading, MA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.
Zanjabee Integrative Medicine and Primary Care LLC2 Haven St Unit 309, Reading, MA 01867 Directions (781) 944-4549
Zanjabee Integrative Medicine and Primary Care LLC300 Tradecenter Ste 4750, Woburn, MA 01801 Directions (781) 933-7000
- Winchester Hospital
My previous doctor had retired and I was looking for someone with a more holistic approach. Dr. Ali was suggested by a friend. I've been to the office a few times and have never had to wait very long. Dr. Ali and her staff are very attentive, asking all the right questions and actually listening to you as a patient and a person. She's not one to just hand out prescriptions---she suggest alternative ways to take care of your body to help it heal itself.
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1073510822
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Kinnaird College
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.