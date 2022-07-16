Dr. Basma Faris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basma Faris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Basma Faris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Faris works at
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care Tribeca40 Worth St Rm 402, New York, NY 10013 Directions (646) 962-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Faris?
Dr. Faris was thorough, friendly, knowledgeable, gave options, answered holistic questions, and much more. I would recommend Dr. Faris for care.
About Dr. Basma Faris, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1073748448
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faris accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faris works at
Dr. Faris speaks Arabic and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Faris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.