Dr. Basma Elsawy, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (9)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Basma Elsawy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. 

Dr. Elsawy works at Community Health Center of Richmond Inc in Staten Island, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Community Health Center of Richmond Inc
    439 Port Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10302
    135 Canal St Fl 3, Staten Island, NY 10304
    CHC of Richmond
    235 Port Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10302
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:30pm - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Overweight
Obesity
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Overweight
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Pharyngitis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Outer Ear Infection
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Basma Elsawy, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649655580
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elsawy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elsawy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elsawy works at Community Health Center of Richmond Inc in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Elsawy’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Elsawy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elsawy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elsawy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elsawy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

