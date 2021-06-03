Dr. Elsawy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basma Elsawy, MD
Dr. Basma Elsawy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY.
Community Health Center of Richmond Inc439 Port Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10302 Directions (917) 830-0838
- 2 135 Canal St Fl 3, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (917) 830-1200
CHC of Richmond235 Port Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10302 Directions (718) 876-1732Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday12:30pm - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Elsawy is caring and professional. Highly recommend her to my family and friends.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1649655580
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Elsawy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elsawy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Elsawy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elsawy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elsawy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elsawy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.