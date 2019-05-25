Dr. Baskaran Joshua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Baskaran Joshua, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Baskaran Joshua, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Madras Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
Dr. Joshua works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Joshua & Joshua MD PA3918 Via Poinciana Ste 1, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Directions (561) 439-4682
-
2
MSPB Rheumatology - Boynton Beach10151 Entrprs Cntr Blvd Ste 102, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 740-0545
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Health Care District of Palm Beach County
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Care Partners
- Tricare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joshua?
I have been Dr. Baskaran Joshua's patient for over a decade. He is empathetic, knowledgeable and kind doctor. He is a gem and I am so lucky to have found his practise, also Carmella is absolutely the best. Go and see them with confidence, that they will help you. I moved yet still make the 4hr drive to see them for my RA issues.
About Dr. Baskaran Joshua, MD
- Rheumatology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Creole and Spanish
- 1891730040
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
- French and Polyclinic Hospital
- Madras Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joshua has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshua works at
Dr. Joshua has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joshua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joshua speaks Creole and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshua. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.