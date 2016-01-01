Dr. Basivi Baddigam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baddigam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basivi Baddigam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Basivi Baddigam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Locations
1
Shishir Senapafi MD PC43211 Dalcoma Dr Ste 3, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 263-6812
2
Henry Ford Macomb Hospital - Mount Clemens Campus215 North Ave, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 466-9889
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Basivi Baddigam, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1386645299
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baddigam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baddigam accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baddigam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baddigam has seen patients for Opioid Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baddigam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Baddigam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baddigam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baddigam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baddigam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.