Dr. Basit Qayyum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Basit Qayyum, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Therapy and Beyond LLC455 N End Ave, New York, NY 10282 Directions (646) 370-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Qayyum has been my primary care doctor for the past 10 years. He is a very caring and knowledgeable doctor and treats you in a professional yet personal way. I would highly recommend Dr. Qayyum to anyone who is looking for a doctor. I have recommended him to 3 of my colleagues these past years who all have been very content with his services.
About Dr. Basit Qayyum, MD
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1790793537
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qayyum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qayyum accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qayyum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qayyum has seen patients for Limb Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qayyum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Qayyum speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Qayyum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qayyum.
