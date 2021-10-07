Dr. Basit Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Rheumatologists
- KS
- Hutchinson
- Dr. Basit Malik, MD
Dr. Basit Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Basit Malik, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hutchinson, KS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ellinwood District Hospital, Kingman Healthcare Center, Lindsborg Community Hospital, Mcpherson Hospital, Medicine Lodge Memorial Hospital, Pawnee Valley Community Hospital, Salina Regional Health Center, St. Catherine Hospital, Stevens County Hospital, The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus and Western Plains Medical Complex.
Dr. Malik works at
Locations
-
1
Malik Rheumatology PA1700 E 30th Ave Ste A, Hutchinson, KS 67502 Directions (620) 663-8200
-
2
Malik Rheumatology PA2260 N Ridge Rd Ste 210, Wichita, KS 67205 Directions (316) 558-8788
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ellinwood District Hospital
- Kingman Healthcare Center
- Lindsborg Community Hospital
- Mcpherson Hospital
- Medicine Lodge Memorial Hospital
- Pawnee Valley Community Hospital
- Salina Regional Health Center
- St. Catherine Hospital
- Stevens County Hospital
- The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus
- Western Plains Medical Complex
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Psoriatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Bone Density Scan
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat De Quervain's Disease
- View other providers who treat Dermatomyositis
- View other providers who treat Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Joint Fluid Test
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lupus
- View other providers who treat Musculoskeletal Function Test
- View other providers who treat Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Steroid Injection
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anaphylaxis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Ankylosing Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infections
- View other providers who treat Chondrocalcinosis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Systemic Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Temporal Arteritis
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wegener's Granulomatosis
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Malik?
I have been seeing Dr. Malik for about six years now. He is always very concerned with any issues I may have and willing to explain things on a human level, I don't feel like I have to have a medical degree to understand him. His staff is awesome, they always return my calls quickly, they make me feel very appreciated when I'm in the office. Dr. Malik has helped me so much with my PsA.
About Dr. Basit Malik, MD
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1538125224
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Arthritis, Muscle Spasm and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.