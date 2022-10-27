Dr. Basir Tareen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tareen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basir Tareen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with District One Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and United Hospital.
Metro Urology6025 Lake Rd Ste 200, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 999-6800
Minnesota Urology PA2945 Hazelwood St Ste 220, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 999-6800
- District One Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- United Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I am grateful for Dr. Tareen's expertise and care.
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
