Overview

Dr. Basim Abdelkarim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital.



Dr. Abdelkarim works at Basim Abdelkarim MD in Upland, CA with other offices in Henderson, NV and Norco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.