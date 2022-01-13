Dr. Basil Theodotou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theodotou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basil Theodotou, MD
Overview
Dr. Basil Theodotou, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Locations
Basil Theodotou MD PA32 Suntree Pl, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 633-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have found Dr. Theodotou to be very professional, knowledgeable and with a vast amount of experience in complicated cases. He is easy to talk with, very patient, listened well and provided thoughtful advice. I found it very easy to schedule appointments. The office staff were great to work with and communicated very well. Dr. Theodotou spent considerable time with me at each appointment — until all my questions were fully answered. I would not hesitate to recommend him and his team.
About Dr. Basil Theodotou, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1760487961
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Theodotou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theodotou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Theodotou has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Traumatic Brain Injury and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Theodotou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Theodotou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theodotou.
