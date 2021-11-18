Overview

Dr. Basil Skenderis II, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Skenderis II works at Virginia Beach Internal Medcn in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.