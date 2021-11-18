Dr. Basil Skenderis II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skenderis II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basil Skenderis II, MD
Overview
Dr. Basil Skenderis II, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Locations
Virginia Beach Internal Medicine II1168 First Colonial Rd Ste 201, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 481-4424
Coastal Surgical Specialists300 Medical Pkwy Ste 106, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 481-4424
Coastal Surgical Specialists PC1120 First Colonial Rd Ste 203, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 481-4424
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Skenderis and his staff were very considerate and wonderful to work with. Dr. Skenderis himself is a warm, empathetic professional. And most important, he is an outstanding surgeon. I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Basil Skenderis II, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- General Surgery
Dr. Skenderis II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skenderis II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skenderis II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skenderis II has seen patients for Wound Repair and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skenderis II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Skenderis II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skenderis II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skenderis II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skenderis II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.