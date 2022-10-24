Dr. Schaheen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basil Schaheen, MD
Overview
Dr. Basil Schaheen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA.

Locations
Northeast GA Plastic Surgey1296 Sims St Ste B, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 534-1856Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
From my consultation visit to my 3 month post op follow ups- Dr Schaheen has been outstanding. Very friendly, personable, caring, listens to all concerns and overall just has a great bedside manner. I’ve told all friends and coworkers about my experience. His whole staff from check in and his nurses are so friendly and a pleasure to work with.
About Dr. Basil Schaheen, MD

