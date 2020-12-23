Overview

Dr. Basil Michaels, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center.



Dr. Michaels works at Berkshire Csmtc/Rcnstrctv Sgy in Pittsfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Skin Cancer and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.