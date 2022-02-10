Dr. Basil Kocur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kocur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basil Kocur, MD
Overview
Dr. Basil Kocur, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from U Noreste, Tampico Tamps and is affiliated with St. Anthony Community Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Scarsdale688 Post Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (212) 995-2600
Westmed Medical Group2 Overhill Rd Ste 401, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 831-4170
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Community Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kocur took the initiative to test and evaluate the issue correctly. He answered questions with relevance and understanding so that I could understand his professional assessment and self-treatment responsibilities.
About Dr. Basil Kocur, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1235248303
Education & Certifications
- U Rochester
- Kaleida Health System-Buffalo General
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- U Noreste, Tampico Tamps
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kocur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kocur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kocur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kocur has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Colporrhaphy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kocur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kocur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kocur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kocur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kocur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.