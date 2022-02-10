Overview

Dr. Basil Kocur, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from U Noreste, Tampico Tamps and is affiliated with St. Anthony Community Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Kocur works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Scarsdale in Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Colporrhaphy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.