See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Macon, GA
Dr. Basil Holoyda, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Basil Holoyda, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Basil Holoyda, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.

Dr. Holoyda works at Neurology Associates in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Tremor and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Clinical Neurophysiologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kathleen Kennelly, MD
Dr. Kathleen Kennelly, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Associates
    389 Mulberry St Ste 200, Macon, GA 31201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 743-9123

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cerebrovascular Disease
Tremor
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Tremor
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Holoyda?

    May 25, 2022
    Been to Dr. Holoyda several times. Excellent dr. Patient, understanding, does not rush you. Explains things to you. Great Dr.
    Christine giltz — May 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Basil Holoyda, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Basil Holoyda, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Holoyda to family and friends

    Dr. Holoyda's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Holoyda

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Basil Holoyda, MD.

    About Dr. Basil Holoyda, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093753451
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Basil Holoyda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holoyda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holoyda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holoyda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holoyda works at Neurology Associates in Macon, GA. View the full address on Dr. Holoyda’s profile.

    Dr. Holoyda has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Tremor and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holoyda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Holoyda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holoyda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holoyda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holoyda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Basil Holoyda, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.