Overview

Dr. Basil Holoyda, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.



Dr. Holoyda works at Neurology Associates in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Tremor and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.