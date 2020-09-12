Overview

Dr. Basil Griffin III, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Deer Park, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Griffin III works at MDVIP - Deer Park, Washington in Deer Park, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.