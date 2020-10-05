Dr. Basil Fossum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fossum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basil Fossum, MD
Overview
Dr. Basil Fossum, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tucom-Ca|University of California San Francisco CA|University of California San Fransisco and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast.
Dr. Fossum works at
Locations
Urology914b Mar Walt Dr, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 331-9881Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fossum and his staff are always kind and caring with my Grandfather and I and always make sure he understands what is going on with his care. They are kind, patient, and compassionate- a must when dealing with cancer patients and the elderly. Easily the best care team he has had!
About Dr. Basil Fossum, MD
- Urology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tripler Army Med Center|Tripler Army Medical Center|Tripler Army Medical Center HI
- Univeristy of Utah Salt Lake City|University of Utah|University Utah Med Center
- Tucom-Ca|University of California San Francisco CA|University of California San Fransisco
- Urology
Dr. Fossum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fossum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fossum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Fossum works at
Dr. Fossum has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fossum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fossum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fossum.
A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fossum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.