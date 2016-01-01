Overview

Dr. Basil Felahy, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine.



Dr. Felahy works at Optum - Family Medicine in Lynwood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.