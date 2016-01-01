Dr. Basil Dahbur, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahbur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basil Dahbur, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Basil Dahbur, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Owosso, MI.
Dr. Dahbur works at
Locations
-
1
Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute - Owosso300 Health Park Dr Ste 301, Owosso, MI 48867 Directions (989) 723-3613Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute1140 E Michigan Ave Ste 400, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 364-9650Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dahbur?
About Dr. Basil Dahbur, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1922410513
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dahbur has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dahbur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dahbur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dahbur works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahbur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahbur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahbur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahbur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.