Overview

Dr. Basil Cherpelis, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Cherpelis works at MOFFIT CANCER CENTER in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.