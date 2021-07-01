See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fremont, CA
Dr. Basil Besh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Basil Besh, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Basil Besh, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Rose Hospital and Washington Hospital.

Dr. Besh works at Basil R. Besh MD Inc. in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Sequoia Hospital
Compare with other Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Neal Berger, MD
Dr. Neal Berger, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Arati Dunbar, MD
Dr. Arati Dunbar, MD
4 (9)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Sequoia Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Basil R. Besh MD Inc.
    39180 Farwell Dr Ste 211, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 598-3834

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Rose Hospital
  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Besh?

    Jul 01, 2021
    I felt like all my concerns were answered and left with a sigh of relief my hands were in "good hands"
    Me Bruce — Jul 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Basil Besh, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Basil Besh, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Besh to family and friends

    Dr. Besh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Besh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Basil Besh, MD.

    About Dr. Basil Besh, MD

    Specialties
    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316040876
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emmanuel Kaplan Fellowship In Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Nyu Hospitals Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • NY University Bellevue Hosp Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Basil Besh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Besh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Besh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Besh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Besh has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Besh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Besh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Besh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Besh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Besh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Basil Besh, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.