Overview

Dr. Basil Besh, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Rose Hospital and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Besh works at Basil R. Besh MD Inc. in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.