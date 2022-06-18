Dr. Basil Al-Awabdy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Awabdy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basil Al-Awabdy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Basil Al-Awabdy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine, Macon and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Al-Awabdy works at
Locations
-
1
Midtown Management Services LLC550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1600, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 881-1094
-
2
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates900 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 308, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (770) 926-5459
-
3
Canton West320 Hospital Rd Ste 320, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (678) 593-1295
-
4
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates LLC488 Kennesaw Ave NW Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (404) 881-1094
Hospital Affiliations
- Cartersville Medical Center
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Awabdy?
Dr. Al-Awabdy is kind, compassionate and an excellent physician. His entire team is wonderful. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Basil Al-Awabdy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1134336332
Education & Certifications
- Mercer University School of Medicine, Macon
- Emory University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Awabdy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Awabdy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Awabdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Awabdy works at
Dr. Al-Awabdy has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Awabdy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Awabdy speaks Arabic.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Awabdy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Awabdy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Awabdy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Awabdy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.