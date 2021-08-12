Dr. Bashir Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bashir Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Bashir Khan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They graduated from Medical College Of Srinagar and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Khan Pediatric Care, P.C.44121 Harry Byrd Hwy Ste 215, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (571) 470-8093
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
he’s the best! explains everything with so much patience, a GEM
About Dr. Bashir Khan, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi, Indian, Kashmiri, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1518903913
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Medical College Of Srinagar
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi, Indian, Kashmiri, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.