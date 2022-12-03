Dr. Bashir Al Kaddoumi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al Kaddoumi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bashir Al Kaddoumi, MD
Overview
Dr. Bashir Al Kaddoumi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Jordan|University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
Dr. Al Kaddoumi works at
Locations
-
1
Sam Houston Heart & Vascular Center18220 State Highway 249 Ste 205, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (832) 281-7770
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al Kaddoumi?
In May 2018 I went to the emergency room in a hospital in Cypress TX, almost couldn't walk, shortness of breath and my legs were too swollen; I was treated quickly as my BPM was over 177. At midnight I passed out, and after a few seconds I came back. In the morning they called Dr. Bashir and he evaluated me and informed me that my situation was critical but that his team could do something for me. He called a colleague and after several check-ups they recommended me to have a cardiac ablation because I was a good candidate. First, had a treatment and then in July 2018 I had the ablation and today I am writing these lines thanks to God who put in my way Dr Bashir and his colleague. I am infinitely grateful! I highly recommend Dr Bashir Al Kaddoumi!!!!
About Dr. Bashir Al Kaddoumi, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1194996702
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center / Wayne State University School of Medicine|Dmc-Wayne State Univ|University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Cleveland Clinic|Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University of Jordan|University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al Kaddoumi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al Kaddoumi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al Kaddoumi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al Kaddoumi works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Al Kaddoumi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al Kaddoumi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al Kaddoumi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al Kaddoumi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.