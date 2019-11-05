Dr. Bashir Chaudhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bashir Chaudhary, MD
Dr. Bashir Chaudhary, MD is a Pulmonologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Sleep Institute of Augusta3685 Wheeler Rd Ste 101, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 868-8555
- Doctors Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr Chaudhary does an excellent job of explaining everything so that it’s easy to understand. He takes plenty of time and answers all questions. I feel very confident in trusting my care to him.
About Dr. Bashir Chaudhary, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 53 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Chaudhary has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudhary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhary has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.