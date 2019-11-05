Overview

Dr. Bashir Chaudhary, MD is a Pulmonologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Chaudhary works at Chaudhary & Chaudhary Mds in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.