Dr. Bashir Attuwaybi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attuwaybi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bashir Attuwaybi, MD
Overview
Dr. Bashir Attuwaybi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY.
Dr. Attuwaybi works at
Locations
-
1
Buffalo Medical Group PC Laboratory295 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1081
-
2
Buffalo Medical Group3900 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 630-1081Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Buffalo Medical Group PC325 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1081
- 4 4955 N Bailey Ave Ste 201, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 630-1081
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- ECMC Health Campus
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Attuwaybi?
Dr Attuwaybi is awesome. Great surgeon, explains everything well and tells you what to expect after surgery. If you have issues or problems following surgery his office will fit you into his schedule the same day you call even if it has to be after regular office hours. I have nothing negative to say about Dr. Attuwaybi and his staff.
About Dr. Bashir Attuwaybi, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1578791992
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Attuwaybi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Attuwaybi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Attuwaybi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Attuwaybi works at
Dr. Attuwaybi has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Attuwaybi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Attuwaybi speaks Arabic.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Attuwaybi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attuwaybi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Attuwaybi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Attuwaybi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.