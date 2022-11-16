Dr. Bashir Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bashir Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bashir Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bolivar, MO. They completed their residency with University Of Mississippi Medical Center
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
-
1
Southside Medical Center1120 S Springfield Ave, Bolivar, MO 65613 Directions (417) 326-7814
-
2
Premier Care Behavioral Health4201 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (469) 631-0935
-
3
Dr. Bashir Ahmed4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 206, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (469) 631-0935
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahmed has been my psychiatrist for 5 years. It will be hard to find another doctor who is as considerate and thorough when I leave Texas. Dr. Ahmed is thoughtful, empathetic, and really wants you to live your best life. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Bashir Ahmed, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Bengali
- 1659537827
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Dhaka Medical College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
