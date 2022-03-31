Dr. Basher Atiquzzaman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atiquzzaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basher Atiquzzaman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Basher Atiquzzaman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health-health Central Hospital and Oviedo Medical Center.
Locations
Digestive and Liver Center of Florida100 N Dean Rd Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 589-7525Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Digestive and Liver Center of Florida737 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 635-1470
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Atiq was encouraging, friendly & professional. Dr. Atiq listened, reviewed my history and got me scheduled right away for my procedure. He is a one of a kind excellent Dr. who truly cares for the whole person and your health! He deserves honor and respect. A Dr. you can trust! Look no further: this is the Gastroenterologist for you!! 5+ stars!
About Dr. Basher Atiquzzaman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Bengali and Spanish
- 1033159819
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University
- State University of New York at Stony Brook - School of Medicine
- Long Island College Hospital
- CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atiquzzaman works at
