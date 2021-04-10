Overview

Dr. Basheer Shakir, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Shakir works at NORTH FULTON ANESTHESIA ASSOC in Roswell, GA with other offices in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.