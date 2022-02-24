Dr. Basharat Muneer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muneer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basharat Muneer, MD
Overview
Dr. Basharat Muneer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.

Locations
1
Rush Copley Cardiovasular, a Department of Rush Copley Medical Center- Highland1320 N Highland Ave Ste A, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 896-0659
2
Rush Copley Cardiovascular , a Department of Rush Copley Medical Center- Yorkville1100 W Veterans Pkwy Ste 320, Yorkville, IL 60560 Directions (630) 851-6440
3
Practice2088 Ogden Ave Ste 140, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 851-6440
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muneer?
I have been under the medical care for several years with DR MUNEER, he is EXCELLENT DOCTOR, great listener of patient problems and concerns and always answer questions about heart health.
About Dr. Basharat Muneer, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1508015181
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- University Of Illinois At Chicago, Chicago, Illinois
- University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Washington University In St. Louis
- Phlebology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muneer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muneer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muneer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Muneer has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muneer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Muneer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muneer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muneer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muneer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.