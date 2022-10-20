Dr. Basharat Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basharat Aziz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD.
Dr. Aziz works at
Basharat Jabeen Aziz MD PA7505 Osler Dr Ste 203, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 823-1150
Dr. B. Aziz has retired. Her web site is still active; it should be removed or updated.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Urdu
Dr. Aziz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aziz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aziz works at
Dr. Aziz has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Pap Smear and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aziz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aziz speaks Urdu.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.