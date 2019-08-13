Dr. Bashar Samman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bashar Samman, MD
Dr. Bashar Samman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Lake Huron Medical Center, Mckenzie Health System and Mclaren Port Huron.
Locations
-
1
Cardiologist Associates1222 10th Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 985-9681
-
2
Riverside Eye Center PC4050 River Rd, East China, MI 48054 Directions (810) 329-9045
-
3
Prime Healthcare Services-port Huron LLC2601 Electric Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 985-9681
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Lake Huron Medical Center
- Mckenzie Health System
- Mclaren Port Huron
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I had my other Cardiovascular doctor for 15 years. 2017 my stent collapsed Dr. Sanman replaced my stent. I liked him so much more then my doctor. He is Kind, Compassionate, caring, he explained everything in terms for me to understand I just love him and the nurses they are all very professional and kind. My husband is now seeing him, as well after having his Cardiovascular doc for 25 years. I highly recommend Dr. Samman Great guy! ? Thank you, Dr Samman and your wonderful staff GOD BLESS YOU
About Dr. Bashar Samman, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1558322743
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Samman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samman has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Samman speaks Arabic and French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Samman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samman.
