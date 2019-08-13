Overview

Dr. Bashar Samman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Lake Huron Medical Center, Mckenzie Health System and Mclaren Port Huron.



Dr. Samman works at Cardiology Associates in Port Huron, MI with other offices in East China, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.