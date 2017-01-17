Dr. Bashar Saikaly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saikaly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bashar Saikaly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bashar Saikaly, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Saikaly works at
Locations
Drs. Baker & Gilmour MD PA300 Health Park Blvd Ste 1006, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 794-7050
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Saikaly to anyone with heart problems. He listens to you and cares about his patients. I've been a patient of his since 2004 and I'm still here! Thanks Doc!
About Dr. Bashar Saikaly, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1700880390
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease
