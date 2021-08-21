Overview

Dr. Bashar Safar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / UNITED MEDICAL AND DENTAL SCHOOLS OF GUY'S AND SAINT THOMAS'S HOSPITALS.



Dr. Safar works at JOHNS HOPKINS MEDICAL INSTITUTIONS in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.